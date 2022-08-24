Abdulrasheed Bello, estranged husband of actress Funke Akindele, has set their difference aside to wish her well on her birthday.

Bello wished for her to enjoy long life filled with good health and prosperity amid their ongoing divorce.

He described her as his darling and prayed their children would embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations.

Bello took to his Instagram page where he shared a montage of the actress’ pictures and videos as she turns 45.

“Happy birthday my darling mama ibeji @funkejenifaakindele I pray our children embody the goodness of God and be a blessing to generations. Today is your day celebrate and live to the fullest. Long life and prosperity,” he captioned.

The couple have parted ways after six years of marriage. They welcomed a set of twins in 2018.

However, over some irreconcilable events, Bello announced their separation in an Instagram post.