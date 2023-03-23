The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it is not aware of the challenges parliamentary aspirant for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Fred Nuamah, said he is facing with his online filing processes.

Speaking in an interview, the Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Gbande, said there has been no report to that effect.

“There have been many instances people have had challenges and as far as it is within the deadline, we should be able to resolve it but I am not aware of Fred Nuamah’s challenges and I have not received any call from him. I’m also not aware if he is dealing with my other colleagues,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Mr Nuamah, who is poised for victory in a press release on Wednesday, claimed some people are working against his political ambition.

He claimed he is unable to register or pay for his filing fee, stating for the past three days he has been prevented from making an official move to cement his stand.

But Mr Gbande, who maintained this is not the first time aspirants have encountered such technical challenges, has urged Mr Nuamah to resort to the right forum.

He stated the deadline for filing is today, March 23, and expects that all aspirants will have a smooth process.

