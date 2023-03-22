Parliamentary aspirant hopeful for Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Frederick Nuamah, says he is unable to register or pay for his filing fee to contest in the upcoming NDC primaries.

In a recent press release, the politician who is keen to contest his friend actor John Dumelo, said some people are working against his political ambition.

He disclosed that for the past three days he has been allegedly prevented from making an official move to cement his stand.

“For the past 72 hours, I have not been able to complete the filing of my nomination electronically as well as make payment for the filing fee,” the release said.

Meanwhile, actor Fred Nuamah has expressed confidence he will emerge victorious in the NDC parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

According to him, he is far ahead of his major contender, Mr Dumelo who represented the NDC in the 2020 election.

Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo

Speaking in an interview, Mr Nuamah predicted he has already won the election by a landslide.

“I have already won and I’m far ahead. The last poll conducted by my office indicated I was about 80% ahead of him while he had about 20%,” he disclosed on Accra-based UTV.

Check out the statement below:

22/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

INABILITY TO FILE ON THE ONLINE PLATFORM – MR FRED NUAMAH

Warm greetings, to you all. This release has become necessary due to the circumstances I have found myself in.

After picking my nomination. I have gone round the constituency to have the required endorsement.

For the past 72 hours, I have not been able to complete the filing of my nomination electronically as well as make payment for the filing fee.

All efforts have proven futile after my engagement with the relevant personnel behind the party’s electronic platform.

I have found this to be another Machiavellian tactic to prevent me from successfully filing my nomination.

I have therefore petitioned the appropriate stakeholders through writing and hope they resolve the problem immediately.

For the meantime, I have presented my manual requirements to the constituency election directorate to signify my submission whiles I await the online rectification.

Thank you.

[Signed]

Mr Frederick Nuamah

Parliamentary aspirant hopeful

Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency

