It is set to be a keen contest for the nod to become the Parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Nabdam Constituency of the Upper East region.

The incumbent MP, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane – a medical doctor by profession is being challenged by Lamtiig Apanga, a lawyer, and Francis Sampana Zuure, a chartered accountant.

All three aspirants have successfully filed their nominations to contest in the Parliamentary primaries.

JoyNews’ correspondent, Albert Sore has more in the following video report: