The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected allegations that the party is seeking to protect some of its MPs ahead of its upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi says the party does not have any such intention.

According to him, the NDC rather intends to protect its seats in Parliament.

However, Mr Gyamfi said if there is a need for the party to engage some aspirants, it will do so.

“The fate of all aspirants or candidates will be determined by the delegates in the 275 constituencies and so the party will not protect any individual.

“The party is protecting all the 275 seats. Also where for good reason, the party has to engage various stakeholders on specific issues to build consensus, the party will do so,” he said in an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, March 21.

Mr Gyamfi also rejected allegations that the leadership of the party is working to remove Muntaka Mubarak as its MP for Asawase.

He said this claim is “bogus” and should be dismissed.

He explained that the party does not have the power to remove legislators.

“It is ridiculous because the party cannot remove any MP. MPs are elected by their constituents, so the party has no power to remove anyone.”