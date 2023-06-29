The Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu Constituency in the North East Region, Abed Bandim, has graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Communication Management from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

Mr Bandim defended his thesis which was the last degree requirement for his doctorate.

His thesis was on the topic, ‘Managing Stakeholder Communication interests in the Ghanaian Telecommunications Industry’. The study explored stakeholder communication strategies in the Ghanaian telecommunications industry and examined how stakeholders’ communication interests are managed.

Additionally, the study investigates the communication challenges faced by stakeholders in the industry and suggests ways to improve stakeholder communication”.

Mr Bandim said he is delighted and honoured to be conferred with the Doctor of Philosophy Degree.

“For this, I am grateful to God and to everyone who supported me in this journey. I want to single out my family and colleagues for their moral support.”

Mr Bandim was optimistic that his efforts will motivate the youth towards knowledge seeking.

He also congratulated his colleagues and appreciated his lecturers and supervisors who guided him in the journey.

Prior to getting this doctorate, the charismatic MP had a master of law degree in International Information Technology Law from the Prestigious Robert Gordon University, UK; Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Studies at University of Aberdeen and Diploma in Telecommunication Management Studies at Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization among other certificates to his credit.

Mr Bandim also served as the first black person and international student to be elected as president of the Student Representative Council in Robert Gordon University. He worked for over a decade at the National Communication Authority before his election to Parliament in 2020 on the ticket of the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress.