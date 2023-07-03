A Deputy Youth Organizer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Amenfi East Constituency of the Western Region, Maclean Jacob Asaah, has died in a road accident.

Mr Asaah reportedly died on the spot on Sunday, July 3, 2023.

The deceased, Maclean Asaah

The Western Regional NDC Communications Director, Richard Kirk Mensah, who confirmed the sad news to Connect FM, said he was returning from a campaign trail ahead of the election, today, July 3, 2023.

“Terrible news coming from Amenfi East indicates that a Deputy Youth Organizer aspirant from the camp of Chairman Gyan has died on the spot after a car knocked him down and one other comrade on a motorbike while they were returning from a campaign.

“The other comrade who is a ward coordinator is in critical condition at the moment,” he said.

The NDC suspended its executives’ election in the Amenfi East Constituency due to internal issues.

The party after resolving the issues scheduled Monday, July 3 to hold the election.

The election is currently underway.