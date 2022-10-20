The rejected National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Organiser candidate at Yeji in the Bono-East Region, Lord Emmanuel Kweku Boam, has denied the accusations that he was the mastermind of the pandemonium at the NDC office.

In connection with approaching NDC constituency elections, a group of NDC members broke into their office at Yeji, destroyed the property, and locked it up because the organiser had been disqualified.

But according to him, he was absent at the office during the vandalism, and he did not order his supporters to create chaos.

“I am afraid the report you had is wrong because I was not even around when the incident happened. The report I had from the district police commander was that the youth only asked those in the office to come out for them to lock the office but as to destroying property, that’s not what I had. I don’t support their actions either and I have been speaking on various platforms condemning it.”

Speaking about the circumstances behind his disqualification, he revealed that he joined the party in 2008 and that the Member of Parliament believed he had not been a member long enough to run for office.

He added that he has, notwithstanding, never been given any letter about his purported disqualification.

“I have been a party member since 2008, and I have my membership card, therefore, I believe the Member of Parliament who claims I am unable to run for office doesn’t know me. After the vetting, two out of the three committee members told me I was qualified, and I received no notice of disqualification.”

Daniel Amartey Mensah , the Deputy Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress said “ if what he is saying is true, then I think he has a case. This situation is rare and I think now that he has informed the authorities, the party would address the issue.”