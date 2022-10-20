Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale believes his colleague Sarkodie should have been a bigger artiste than Wizkid or just as big.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z, Shatta Wale said that the ‘Pizza and Burger’ rapper failed to take advantage of his relationship with record producer Akon to boost his career.

He said that he has noticed Sarkodie invests so much money into his music and his brand but that has not propelled the rapper’s career as much as he expected to.

This, he said, is mostly because he is an independent artiste making moves in the industry all by himself with no label to back him like his Nigerian counterpart.

Shatta Wale said he is sometimes hesitant to invest as much as Sarkodie does for his music.

He explained that this is because he has been observing the ‘Highest’ rapper and his “slow progress” is not enough motivation for him and others to do the same.

“Sarkodie is doing it, I am watching him and he is still not making it. He is doing this alone and he is using money to do it,” Shatta Wale said.

But he acknowledged that being an independent artiste is not a walk in the park and, thus, was grateful to his fans for their patience.