Former presidential staffer, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, will contest the parliament primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Shai-Osudoku constituency in the Eastern Region.

His decision, he stated comes after broader consultation with grassroots who called on him to contest.

The former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme will be challenging incumbent Member of Parliament, Linda Akweeley Ocloo, widow of late MP, William Ocloo.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, Dr Kpessa- Whyte said he is motivated to contest because the constituency has been witnessing worsening socio-economic conditions in the area.

