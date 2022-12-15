An aspiring Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is promising to give off his best if retained.

Gordon Ako Gunn said his service, commitment and dedication to NDC’s agenda in the past four years is unparalleled.

“I’m inspired to do more for the party than I have ever done,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The opposition party will hold its National Delegates Congress on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The National Chairman position is a two-horse race between incumbent Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and General Secretary Jonhson Asiedu Nketia.

Over five people including former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah and former Agric Minister, Fifi Kwetey are also vying for the General Secretary position.

For the Deputy Communications Officer position, four people are challenging Mr Gunn but he is confident of victory after the polls.

His hard work for NDC even in opposition should be enough attestation to delegates that he is dedicated to the party.

“I fell indebted to NDC; I’m fearless, courageous and humble and I know party delegates will vote massively for me to retain the position because people appreciate what I have done,” he added.