Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on course to snatch the Ledzokuku constituency seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr Coker is optimistic that the Ledzokuku seat will fall to the NDC in the 2020 Polls.

To him, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area during the last assembly election had only one of his supporters making it, a situation he believes does not augur well for him in the election.

Joseph Ade Coker, NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman

“We are taking Ledzokuku seat from Okoe-Boye. The last assembly election, Okoe-Boye had only one assembly member. By 9:pm on 7th December, just look for me wherever I am because Okoe-Boye is gone and gone forever, take it from me, we are taking Ledzokuku. They can bring whoever but the NDC is taking the seat,” he said.

Mr Coker was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

The Ledzokuku constituency has been noted as a swing seat with Dr Okoe-Boye being a beneficiary of the trend.

Dr Okoe-Boye, who doubles as the Deputy Health Minister, is going up against Benjamin Ayiku Narteh who is running on the ticket of the opposition NDC.

