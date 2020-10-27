President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the weekend clashes between supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency.

For him, those without a message resort to violence and intimidation.

Addressing a durbar organised by the Ga Traditional Council at James Town as part of his tour of the Greater Accra region, President Akufo-Addo called for total rejection of electoral violence before, during and after the general election.

The NPP parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Nii lante Bannerman pledged to promote peace and appealed to his opponent to do same.

What was supposed to be a peace walk on Sunday turned bloody when NPP youth clashed with their NDC counterparts.

Reports suggest that the NDC, after hearing their opponents had canceled a ‘float’ due to time clash, hit the streets only to be greeted with stones and beer bottles.