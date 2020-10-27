The Ghana Police Service will soon invite five disqualified presidential aspirants for interrogations, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebuo Quaicoe has revealed.

This has become necessary due to what the EC describes as forgery of supporting documents submitted by such aspirants as part of their nomination forms.

A situation Dr Quaicoe said led to their disqualifications.

According to him, police forensic examiners have confirmed the EC’s suspicion of breaches on the aspirants’ forms.

He said further investigations by the police will prove that the aspirants are guilty of fraud or not.

“We suspected fraudulent acts in the disqualified aspirants’ forms and I must say that the police forensic team has also confirmed that they forged signatures.

“Very soon they will be invited for a probe and it is up to them to tell the police if indeed they forged signatures or not,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

His comment comes after five out of 17 aspirants who filed to contest in the upcoming presidential elections were disqualified on grounds of forgery detected after their nomination forms were submitted.

In all, 12 aspirants were cleared to contest the polls this year.

Dr Quaicoe said those with genuine technical errors will be pardoned as the rest are handed over to the police for interrogation.

He was of the view that the aspirants should’ve exercised the highest form of care during the filing process, especially regarding the positions they aspire to occupy.

