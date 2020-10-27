National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Awuku, says they are hitting the ground running in their bid to retain power.

Their strategy, he indicated, is to embark on the electioneering campaign as the political party in opposition.

“We are campaigning like we are in opposition because money does not vote so we won’t mount giant billboards like the National Democratic Congress (NDC),” he said in an interview on Oman FM Tuesday.

The NPP National Organiser, who claims to have toured over 182 constituencies, said the social interventions of President Nana Akufo-Addo have resonated with the grassroots.

“Areas at Tolon and Mion in the Northern region, which hitherto were no go areas for the NPP, are now for us. The people shout ‘4 more for Nana’ when they see you,” he noted.

Based on the positive feedback at the grassroots during his tour, Mr Awuku said “I expect President Akufo-Addo to go beyond the 54 percent he got in 2016.”

“No mathematical gymnastics will let the NDC say the election was rigged because Akufo-Addo’s good works will reflect in the final verdict,” he said.

The NPP man said given the goodwill the NPP and President Akufo-Addo are enjoying across the country, “I wonder what the NDC is doing.

“I don’t wish the NDC success, I wish them luck,” he added.