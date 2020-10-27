Ghana international forward, Raphael Dwamena, has been sidelined indefinitely after suffering another heart problem.

Dwamena’s club side, Vejle BK, announced the development following a complication regarding the striker’s health situation.

The 25-year-old joined Vejle BK earlier this year with an ICD-Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator implanted in his heart, due to an existing heart condition.

According to a statement released by the Danish club, this has been continuously monitored by Vejle Boldklub’s health staff and medical team on the training ground and during the club’s matches.

However, there has now been a single case where his limit values ​​when monitoring his heart have been too high, and this unfortunately also means that Vejle Boldklub must now take him off the field.

“The Ghanaian attacker came to Nørreskoven after a heart operation in January, where the 25-year-old attacker had an ICD-Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator implanted,” a club statement said.

“This has been continuously monitored by Vejle Boldklub’s health staff and medical team throughout the start-up, on the training ground and during the club’s matches.

“There has now been a single case where Raphael Dwamena’s limit values ​​when monitoring the heart have been too high, and this unfortunately also means that Vejle Boldklub must now take Dwamena off the field,” it said.

The club’s manager, Jacob Kruger, also sadly shared his thought on Dwamena’s situation:

“That there has now been one case where the limit values ​​have been too high, we must base on a health professional assessment as a club.

“Raphael is, therefore, taken off the field. We are, of course, sorry on Raphael’s behalf, but the parties have been aware from the outset of the consequence that would have been the case if Raphael’s monitoring had exceeded the limit values ​​in the measurement.”

Dwamena joined Vejle BK on a three-year deal from Spanish La Liga club Deportivo Alaves this summer after a heart operation in January.

Dwamena has capped nine times for the senior national team of Ghana.