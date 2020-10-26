Editor of Daily Dispatch Newspapers Ben Ephson has observed that if the Electoral Commission (EC) had prosecuted the disqualified presidential aspirants in 2016, the issue about the disqualification of candidates will not have occurred this year.

According to him, the EC should prosecute the five disqualified candidates to deter others from engaging in what he described as fraudulent in the next elections.

Mr. Ephson said “I believe that the EC should forward their names. I’m sure the Police will invite them, maybe will caution them or put them on bond or something. Definitely, the police must speak to them, give them caution.”

“I’m sure in 2016 if they [EC] have done that [prosecuted candidates], I believe that in 2020 they will have been more diligent and be more careful. At least moving forward once they write their statements and get a bond, they will be cautious,” he revealed on an Accra-based radio station.

It would be recalled that the Electoral Commission last week disqualified five out of seventeen persons from running for the presidency in the 2020 polls.

According to the Commission, independent aspirant Marricke Gane presented fake signatures on his forms.

Also, Akwasi Addae Odike of the UPP also faked signatures of people to complete his form. Kwesi Busumuru of the Popular Action Party also had fake signatures and had no supporters for some districts in Greater Accra Region.

For Nana Agyenim Boateng of the UFP, three persons denied endorsing his candidature.

This means 12 candidates will be found on the Ballot paper on December 7 after five of the candidates were cleared off the contest.