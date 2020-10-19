The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified five presidential aspirants from contesting in the upcoming polls.

Chairperson for the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, made this disclosure during an update on the status of candidates following the submission of their respective forms ahead of the elections.

Speaking at the press conference in Accra, the EC indicated that a myriad of issues triggered the disqualification, most of which involved the details provided by the political parties at the filing stage.

The aspirants affected include independent candidates Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane, Akwasi Odike of the United Progressive Party, Kwesi Busumburu of the People’s National Party and the United Front Party’s Agyenim Boateng.

Cases that bother on allegations of forgery of signatures and manufacturing of endorsees will be forwarded to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe.

Meanwhile, the EC explained that the GHC100,000.00 filing fee will be refunded to the said candidates in line with the rules surrounding the process.

However, 12 aspirants have been successfully cleared to contest the December presidential elections, said the EC at Monday’s briefing.

They are Nana Akufo-Addo, John Mahama, Alfred Walker, Bridgitte Dzorgbenuku, Akua Donkor, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Hassan Ayariga, Ivor Greenstreet, Kofi Akpaloo, David Apasera and Henry Herbert Lartey.