The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) over the weekend conferred ‘Honorary Membership’ status on the Commissioner of Insurance, Justice Yaw Ofori, at the 25th awards ceremony of the Association.

This is in recognition for the Commissioner’s initiatives which include the introduction of the Motor Insurance Database (MID) and championing the institution of an Insurance Education Fund to build the capacity of the industry and educate the insuring public to see the value in insuring their lives and property.

Ever since he assumed the position of the Commissioner of Insurance and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Insurance Commission(NIC), Justice Ofori has demonstrated his leadership and management skills by championing many initiatives and developments in the insurance space. Indeed a lot of things have changed.

He believes in the media in awareness creation and education, as he becomes a friend of the media, the general public and the GJA.

His contribution to the development of the insurance industry in Ghana and his achievements, key among which is the introduction of the MID to checkmate fake motor insurance in Ghana, could not go unnoticed.

Speaking to a cross-section of the media, Mr Ofori expressed joy at the fact that in spite of what he thought was just doing his work, he didn’t know there were observers out there.

He then advised all to do the best they could in their “small corners”.

He expressed his appreciation to the GJA for such an honour done him.