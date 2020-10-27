The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is optimistic of retaining its traditional seats and also reclaiming those that were lost in the Greater Accra region.

The NDC holds 13 out of the 34 parliamentary seats in the region and is aiming at reclaiming eight seats it lost.

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker, disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen while recounting what led to the party’s loss in 2016.

According to him, unresolved issues prior to the elections in about eight constituencies in the region caused their fall.

“The La dadekotopon, Ledzokuku, Krowor, Adentan, Madina, Bortianor and Ngleshie Amanfour are all areas we are seeking to reclaim,” he said.

He said all stumbling blocks that would hinder their victory have now been resolved, stating some Members of Parliament, who were in parliament in 2016, are no longer in the picture.

“We had people like Namoale, Sorogho who the people seem to have been fed up with but now all issues have been resolved and their supporters have now closed rank, working together so I am not afraid at all,” he added.