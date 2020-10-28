Quantum Terminals PLC in partnership with Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) and GuarantCo (both of the PIDG) has donated medical items worth more than GHs 146,000.00 to four (4) Hospitals within the Atuabo Enclave.

The beneficiary hospitals include Half Assini Government Hospital, Anyinasi Health Centre, Axim Hospital, and Saint Martin De Pores Hospital.

The items include KN95 face masks, surgical face masks, forehead thermometers, disinfectants, gloves, hand sanitizers, liquid hand wash soaps and Bar soaps.

The donation forms part of the company’s efforts to help fight the Coronavirus pandemic in its operating communities.

Presenting the items to the various hospitals, the head of HR, Anastasia Abban said: “We at Quantum Terminals Plc along with our partners EAIF and GuarantCo (of the PIDG) have resolved to continuously contribute positively to all the communities where our facilities are located and make life and livelihoods better in these places.”

She emphasized the commitment of Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners within the PIDG group to support the hospitals and local residents within the enclave where the terminal facility is located.

Receiving the items at the Axim Hospital, The Head of Administration, Mr. Mahama Wahab, thanked Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners for the donation, saying the items were very timely as it will enable the hospital better protect its staff.

He however called on Quantum Terminals PLC and its partners to do more for the Hospital.

Dr. Frank Agbemordzi, the Medical Superintendent of the Half Assini Government Hospital also promised to put the items to good use and lauded the kind gesture of the Quantum Terminals PLC, EAIF and GuarantCo.

The local residents within the enclave were not left out as residents of four (4) communities; Baku, Atuabo, Anokyi and Ngalekye were also beneficiaries of Facemasks and bar soaps worth more than GHs 44,000.00 from the company and its partners.

The chiefs of these communities also received special packages from the Company and praised the efforts of Quantum Terminals PLC within the community since its inception.

Mrs Abban, thanked the EAIF and GuarantCo for partnering with Quantum Terminals PLC to provide these items to residents and hospitals in aforementioned Communities.

These donations follow the one made to the Tema General Hospital in Tema and form part of the Quantum Terminals PLC’s commitment to fighting Covid-19 and also its policy to ensure it supports and contributes positively to the vulnerable in underserved communities where it operates.