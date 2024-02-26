The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pointed fingers at the predecessors of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging that they disrupted Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s efforts to propel Ghana’s industrialisation.

In a press release marking the 58th anniversary of the overthrow of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the NDC described the event as a dark day in Ghana’s history.

The party stressed that the ousting of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah remains a sombre memory for Ghanaians, symbolising a setback in the nation’s journey toward progress and development.

“The National Democratic Congress today joins Ghanaians in commemorating 58 years after the unfortunate overthrow of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“On 24th February 1966, President Nkrumah was ousted from office through Ghana’s first-ever coup d’etat. That day will be remembered as Ghana’s day of shame, as the coup truncated Nkrumah’s transformational vision which he had set in motion for the accelerated development and industrialization of our country,” an excerpt of the statement said.

The party also contended that the inaugural coup in the country disrupted Dr. Nkrumah’s transformative vision, which he had initiated for the accelerated development and industrialisation of the nation.

According to the NDC, the coup was executed by security personnel under the active orchestration of the forebears of current leaders, closely collaborating with their foreign paymasters.

“This nation-wrecking act was followed by a deliberate agenda by the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition to obliterate the memory of Nkrumah by attacking his works and legacy. Despite their determined efforts to rewrite history, the memory of Kwame Nkrumah lives on, and his legacy remains unparalleled,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement