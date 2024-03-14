The National Food Suppliers Association says it will soon picket to demand unpaid arrears spanning over a year.

Following a protest staged at the National Food Buffer Stock Company’s premises in August 2023, where members demanded payment of around GH¢200 million owed them for 2022, the Association’s spokesperson, Kwaku Amedume, expressed deep concern over the delay and its adverse impact on the welfare of its members.

“We are yet to hear from the government. If they call us and resolve the issues, why not? We want things to be done well and in the right way” he said in an interview on Citi News.

Mr. Amedume noted that, they will resort to picketing if government fails to heed to their call.

“If they call us and are able to resolve the issues, we will not go through with our picket. But if they don’t, we have to go on the picket to show how bad things are and how we are affected. We are suppliers, and we have been with the schools for almost 20 to 30 years, and we are many and employ many people, so cutting us out would be like creating a very huge unemployment in the country” he added.

