North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has secured the WAEC details of the Board Secretary for the National Cathedral.

Mr Ablakwa wrote to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) inquiring about the name the National Cathedral’s Board Secretary used for his GCE ‘O’ Level examination.

This, WAEC in a response to Mr Ablakwa on June 20, stated that T. I. Ahmadiyya Secondary, Kumasi, presented Boateng Kusi Victor as a candidate for the 1989 examination.

However, WAEC could not provide his date of birth as it does not have information pertaining to the date of birth of all GCE ‘O’ Level candidates.

With this information, the outspoken MP is asking Rev Victor Kusi Boateng to be charged with forgery, misleading public officials and false statutory declarations.

According to him, the embattled preacher in his statutory declarations in his case against him in court said his name is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

“A rather bizarre statutory declaration by Kusi Boateng/Adu Gyamfi dated 15th June, 2016 is attached to this witness statement and it appears to confirm all the allegations of double identity by the North Tongu legislator.

“Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi claims in his sworn statutory declaration that his given name at birth is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi. He states that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng was only an adopted name later in life when he started preaching,” the MP said in a press release issued on Monday, June 26.

He has thus charged the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice to prosecute Rev Kusi Boateng as he is prosecuting James Gyakye Quayson, the embattled former MP for Assin North.

