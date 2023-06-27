The campaign team supporting Rachel Appoh, the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary hopeful for the Gomoa Central constituency, has sent a heartfelt message of support as she recovers from an accident in the United States of America.

In an official statement released on June 22, 2023, the campaign team expressed their prayers for Rachel Appoh’s swift healing and recovery.

The team was deeply shocked and saddened upon learning about the accident that nearly claimed Rachel Appoh’s life.

However, they were relieved to discover that she is responding well to the treatment.

“We received the news of your car accident in the United States of America with great shock. It came as a surprise to us, and we are still struggling to come to terms with it. We sincerely apologize for what has happened.”

“We wish you a speedy recovery so that you can rejoin us soon in our efforts for the tasks ahead in our constituency. We want to assure you of our unwavering support during this challenging time and pray for divine intervention. Get well soon,” the statement conveyed.

While uncertainty lingers regarding her ability to participate in the primaries, Rachel Appoh’s team firmly believes in her strong chances of winning both the primaries and the subsequent elections.

This confidence stems from Rachel Appoh’s philanthropic endeavors within the constituency.

Her Obaasima Foundation, which aims to enhance the welfare of widows in the area, currently supports over 2,000 widows residing in various communities.

Additionally, through its Women in Agriculture initiative, the foundation has created direct employment opportunities for more than 600 women in the constituency.

Rachel Appoh’s remarkable support for the less privileged extends to over 300 individuals living with disabilities.

Furthermore, her exceptional track record as a former lawmaker in the constituency, demonstrated through various development projects she initiated, remains unparalleled and is cherished by the constituents.

In the view of Team Rachel Appoh, these initiatives have placed her ahead of any other candidate in the constituency.

If she can recover in time from this unfortunate event, they believe she will be the NDC’s strongest candidate for winning the upcoming elections.

Rachel Appoh, the former MP for the area, was seeking a return to politics. However, her recent accident, which marks her third in the United States, has cast doubt on her candidacy.

Expectations are high that the former Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection will recover promptly to participate in the primaries and secure the NDC’s nomination for the 2024 elections.