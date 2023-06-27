Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, has expressed his surprise and gratitude for the recognition he received in Parliament last week.

After announcing his retirement, MPs took the opportunity to honor Gyan for his achievements as Ghana’s all-time leading scorer and the first player to score in nine consecutive international tournaments.

During a courtesy visit to Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the former Sunderland striker shared his feelings of contentment. Gyan revealed, “Previously, I felt that I hadn’t been celebrated enough, as there were instances of disrespect. I always believed that I was one of the players who put Ghana on the map, and the public can confirm that. However, witnessing the tribute in Parliament has made me understand and appreciate the recognition from Ghanaians.”

Gyan emphasized that the opinions of others no longer affect him, but the acknowledgment from Parliament has validated his contributions.

He stated, “I have always said that numbers don’t lie, and Parliament’s recognition solidifies that. I now feel appreciated, and it means a lot to me.”

Gyan’s last competitive football appearance was during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season when he played for Legon Cities.

He embarked on his football journey in 2003 with Liberty Professionals, where he scored ten goals in 16 matches before moving to Italy to join Udinese.

Throughout his career, the 37-year-old striker had stints in France with Rennes, where he scored fourteen goals in forty-eight league matches over two seasons.

In 2010, he made a notable move to the English Premier League side Sunderland, breaking the club’s transfer record.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, Gyan scored ten goals in 34 Premier League matches across two seasons.

Gyan also played for Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, and North East United before joining Legon Cities.

His international career with the Black Stars saw him earn 109 caps and score 51 goals. Gyan represented Ghana in three World Cup tournaments and retires as Africa’s top scorer on the world stage.

