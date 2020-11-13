Joy News can confirm that reports of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings receiving treatment after contracting Covid-19 are untrue.

The NDP flagbearer was with other family members when President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited the Ridge residence of former President J.J. Rawlings Friday morning.

Joy News’ presidential correspondent, Elton John Brobbey, said Nana Konadu who welcomed the two gentlemen looked hale and hearty in her traditional black attire.

There were reports on social media hours after the passing of her husband that she had contracted Covid-19.

According to the reports, she was on admission at an intensive care of an unknown hospital in Accra.

But the Joy News reporter said there were no visible signs that the widow who was wearing her face mask during the visit was fighting any illness.

She did not shake hands with anyone as tradition and the Covid-19 safety protocols demand.