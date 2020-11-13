The Ghana Armed Force today, held a minute silence in memory of late former President Rawlings during the commissioning of new officers into the army.

The former President who died yesterday after a short illness served as a flight lieutenant prior to his retirement.

President Akufo-Addo who commissioned the new army officers at the Ghana Military Academy led a prayer for his soul.



During the event, the President also announced a 200 million dollar injection into the security and intelligence agency for the procurement of armoured vehicles and other equipment to boost the operational efficiency of the army.

Inducting the officers into the army, the President said the country relied on the security agencies to deal with any domestic security threat including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, he announced the completion of the first phase of the Barracks Redevelopment Program.

Additionally, Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to pay a call on the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to console her on the passing of the former President.