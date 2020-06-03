National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has offered a vital piece of advice to Sammy Gyamfi over his viral cartoon tweet.

Mr Gyamfi had tweeted a cartoon that depicted President Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commissioner suffocating Ghanaians to death with the impending new Voters Register.

The cartoon evoked the sad circumstance under which African-American, George Floyd lost his life after a white officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck to death.

“I have known Sammy for a very long time since our KNUST days and at that time, we could have said anything and gone away freely but now, as young men who have taken politics upon ourselves, we have become leaders in a way and people look up to us,” he said.

Even though Sammy Gyamfi sees nothing wrong with the post and has refused to retract and apology despite numerous calls, Nana B, as he is popularly known, has described the action as unfortunate.

“We should never be above apology in any way when we go wrong. We can no longer live our old lives so you must admit what you did was wrong,” he urged.

Nana B who was speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, admonished the Communications Officer of the NDC to oblige to the many calls and retract his statement.

“Bro, you need to listen because there is no need to be happy when trending for the wrong reasons,” he told Sammy Gyamfi when they both appeared on the show.

Nana B said his colleague politician could have made his point without linking it to the gruesome murder which has sparked outrage across the United States.

Watch video below for more of Nana B’s advice to Sammy Gyamfi: