Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has attributed the delay in the release of a manifesto by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lack of ideas.

According to Mr Agyapong, the opposition party is now consulting the over 30 million Ghanaians to lietrally think for them as they canvass support to win power in the December polls.

Meanwhile, the NDC has attributed the delay to their quest to develop a ‘Grassroots Manifesto’ that gives meaning to the party’s Social Democratic principles of inclusivity and mass participation in the pursuit of growth and development of Ghana.

The explanation has, however been criticized by leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who argue that “the alternative is empty”.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

In support, Ken Agyapong said all the NDC has done since President Akufo-Addo won the elections was to “make noise”.

The Assin Central MP also claimed the NDC was making noise about the compilation of a new voters register to prepare the minds of their supporters for defeat.

“NDC is going to lose the election miserably because they have not professed any solutions,” Ken Agyapong opined.