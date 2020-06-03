Actress Akuapem Poloo on Monday, June 1, held a party at her residence to celebrate her 31st birthday.

Videos from the party show it was a fun-filled one with the likes of DKB in attendance as well as many Ghanaian bloggers.

While Akuapem Poloo was getting doused in champagne, DKB kissed her on the lip.

Although the actress had her eyes closed at the time because of the drinks, she kissed him back.

The duo, prior to the event, also took some photos and they shared a kiss during the shoot.