The soldier who was was allegedly killed by a mob at Ashaiman Taifa has been identified as 21-year-old Sheriff Imoro.



The father, Awudi Imoro, who made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday said Sheriff was a member of the Ghana Armed Forces Band, a trumpeter and was stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region.



The father, who said the family is in pain following the gruesome murder of his son, said the son was in Accra for a military course and in the last three weeks, had been visiting them in their home at Ashaiman every Friday.

Sheriff Imoro was born at Ashaiman on June 3, 2001, according to his father.

Mr Imoro said his late son enrolled in the Ghana Armed Forces in October 2021 and was trained at Daboya and was posted to Sunyani after passing out.



According to his father, he had his primary and junior high school education at Ashaiman and senior high school at Akwamuman SHS and completed in 2017.

He was killed on March 3 when he was confronted by a gang that killed him.

