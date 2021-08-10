Nadia Buari

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shared rare bedroom photos on social media and fans cannot keep calm.

The photos, which have set tongues wagging, captured the evergreen actress in a peach spaghetti top and shorts nightwear.

She stood by a window holding her curtain as she gives off a calm look for the camera.

Miss Buari took to her Instagram page as she gives powerful relationship titbits.

She wrote: When a woman feels safe and secure in a relationship, the things she’ll do for u, the love she’ll pour into u is endless.

The actress and mother of four, following the post, has been rained with compliments.




