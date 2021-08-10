Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shared rare bedroom photos on social media and fans cannot keep calm.

The photos, which have set tongues wagging, captured the evergreen actress in a peach spaghetti top and shorts nightwear.

She stood by a window holding her curtain as she gives off a calm look for the camera.

Miss Buari took to her Instagram page as she gives powerful relationship titbits.

She wrote: When a woman feels safe and secure in a relationship, the things she’ll do for u, the love she’ll pour into u is endless.

ALSO READ:

The actress and mother of four, following the post, has been rained with compliments.