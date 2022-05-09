‘Natural girl’ crooner, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known by her stage name MzVee left fans stunned when she stormed the venue of the 23rd Ghana Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA) with a new hairstyle.

The event which took place on May 7, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, saw the songstress dazzling on the red carpet with her trimmed hair.

Gorgeously dressed in a stylish gown, MzVee flashed an infectious smile to the admiration of fans.

She was nominated in the ‘Best Afrobeats Song of the Year’ and ‘International Collaboration of the year’ with her ‘Coming Home’ song released in 2021.

Checkout MzVee’s photos at the event