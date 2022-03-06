Ghanaian songstress, MzVee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has released new photos showing her natural hair, and fans of the singer are feeling her unblemished beauty.

The Natural Girl hit musician is known for her natural looks, often appearing on social media without makeup or complicated hair-do.

Her latest natural style and fashion qualities are seen in the new photos posted across her social media platforms.

MzVee captured the moments while sitting behind a whip, sporting no-makeup. She shared three snaps and a video, appearing with a filter in some visuals.

Scores of her fans have gushed over the singer’s lovely looks.