The lifeless body of a young man who looks to be in his late twenties has been found at Bantama hanging on a rope in what appears to be suicide.



The body was discovered hanging in the makeshift kiosk on the Bekwai Roundabout – Komfo Anokye stretch close to the Oadara Military Barracks in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.



One of the traders, who was caught in the shock of the scene, recounted seeing the gentleman hovering around the area the evening before the incident.

“I confronted him because he looked desperate for something. He only told me he was looking for a place to ease himself. I warned him not to attempt doing anything in the open because the military would definitely see him so he picked some leaves and dashed into the bushes,” she narrated.



Abusua FM’s Desmond Adjei, who was at the scene, reported that the police who prevented the public from taking photos conveyed it to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.



He also indicated that people in the area suspected the man who is a stranger to the area must have been the rider of a tricycle abandoned in front of Dr. Fuseini Alhassan herbal medicines sales kiosk where he allegedly took his life.



He was found in jeans shorts and a black t-shirt.