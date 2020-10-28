A Kumasi-based punter was full of smiles when presented a cheque of GH¢90,590.36 for winning a system bet of GH¢100 on six games at mybet.africa office.

The 42-year-old punter who recently registered with mybet.africa was excited to receive his winnings promptly.

He said: “I am very delighted to be a customer of a trusted betting company that embrace its players.”

In presenting the cheque, the head of Marketing at mybet.africa stated that “We are always elated to payout winnings to our customers who in diverse ways continue to be partners in our business growth.”

The presentation took place at mybet.africa office on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Mybet.africa is wholly Ghanaian owned and has deep roots in the Ghanaian betting environment with its customer-centric approach in the industry.

Mybet.africa is recognized for its fastest payout and self-service across the country. Many sports punter are wondering which teams he placed the system bet on.

Below is the GH¢90,590.36 winning ticket.