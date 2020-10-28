Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as Craze Clown, has shared an emotional video of himself in tears following a fatal accident that left one person dead.
Craze Clown shared a video on his page showing the degree of the damage that was done to his car following the accident which occurred on his wife’s birthday.
In a new video shared to his page, the comedian who had a cervical collar and a bandaged arm, broke down in tears as he sang along to a gospel song.
He captioned the video: My people I have no words people. I want to talk but only ‘Thank you Jesus’ keeps coming out of my mouth! Somebody died in this accident!
… 🙏🏾🙏🏾 My people I have no words people … I want to talk but only ‘THANK YOU JESUS’ keeps coming out of my mouth! Somebody died in this accident! I saw my life flash before my eyes! I already accepted my fate but GOD SAID NO!!! This song says EVERYTHING for me! THANK YOU JESUS 🙏🏾🙏🏾 PS: Thank you to everyone reaching, I’m okay just a dislocated wrist, neck and bruises but I’m ALIVE!
The comedian said he saw his life flash before his eyes and had accepted his fate [death] but God showed up.
Craze Clown expressed gratitude to everyone reaching out to him.
The comedian also gave an update on his health, saying he was okay.