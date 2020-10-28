Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, popularly known as Craze Clown, has shared an emotional video of himself in tears following a fatal accident that left one person dead.

Craze Clown shared a video on his page showing the degree of the damage that was done to his car following the accident which occurred on his wife’s birthday.

In a new video shared to his page, the comedian who had a cervical collar and a bandaged arm, broke down in tears as he sang along to a gospel song.

He captioned the video: My people I have no words people. I want to talk but only ‘Thank you Jesus’ keeps coming out of my mouth! Somebody died in this accident!

The comedian said he saw his life flash before his eyes and had accepted his fate [death] but God showed up.

Craze Clown expressed gratitude to everyone reaching out to him.

The comedian also gave an update on his health, saying he was okay.