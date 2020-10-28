Jamestown police have arrested two persons in connection with political clashes that occurred last Sunday.

This follows investigations into the matter.

Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge who gave an update on the arrests said the persons were assisting investigations at the district police station.

She added that more arrests are yet to be made and admonished residents who know the identities of some of the persons caught on tape to report to the police as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, DSP Afia Tenge also disclosed that the Police Commander has reached out to the party leaders for dialogue but they have pleaded for a reschedule due to the ongoing regional campaign tour.

She revealed that similar dialogues have been held previously where the leaders signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), under the advice of the traditional council in the Odododiodoo constituency.

Among many things, the party executives agreed they will inform the police before engaging in any political activity, and desist from hate speeches.

Also, the document said not more than one political party can hold activities in a day to prevent clashes like the one witnessed.

ASP Tenge said both parties have breached the MoU, hence the need for leaders to come on common grounds to reduce the tension and confrontation recorded in the constituency.

In the latest development, nine of the ten victims hospitalized have been discharged, while one is still responding to treatment.



