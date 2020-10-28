Cristiano Ronaldo will miss his reunion with Lionel Messi after another positive Covid-19 test ruled him out of Juventus’ Champions League match against Barcelona.

Ronaldo has been self-isolating since he tested positive while on international duty with Portugal on October 13.

He returned another positive result last week but underwent further testing in a bid to prove his fitness ahead of Juventus’ blockbuster tie against Barcelona later today.

But Sky Italy confirmed Ronaldo failed to test negative 24 hours ahead of kick-off, as required by UEFA in order to play.

The 35-year-old’s potential reunion with rival Messi was the standout fixture when the Champions League groups were drawn.

The pair, who have 11 Ballon d’Or titles between them (Ronaldo, 5, Messi, 6), have not faced each other in the Champions League since the semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2011/12 season.