I will win the December general election hands down, optimistic Kofi Akpaloo, Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has said.

“Having been cleared to contest the presidential elections by the Electoral Commission (EC) is a sign of victory,” he said.

The LPG leader is among 12 aspirants who will battle for the seat of government in the polls. This will be a re-match between President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President John Mahama who have both had four years in power.

Ghanaians will have the opportunity to compare the track records of the presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

But Mr Akpaloo, in an interview on Adom News, said he is the best bet for Ghanaians ahead of the general election.

ALSO READ:

Among all the 11 presidential candidates, he claims to have a clear-cut objective to develop Ghana’s human resource to transform the economy.

His strategy, Mr Akpaloo noted is to run a government that would invest in education, health, information technology, research and development and agriculture.

These workable initiatives, the LPG leader said, have eluded both the NDC and NPP governments.

To change Ghana’s fortune for the better, Mr Akpaloo appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for him in the December 7 polls.