Nigerian singer, Davido, took to his social media pages to celebrate his son, Ifeanyi, who clocked a year old and fans have joined in the online celebration.
Davido tweeted:
“Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr !!! Today a king was born!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON.”
His friend and member of the 30 billion gang, Peruzzi, also celebrated the little boy:
Ifeanyi trended at number 6 on Twitter as many fans of the FEM crooner join him in celebrating the birthday of his son.
MORE: