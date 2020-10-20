Nigerian singer, Davido, took to his social media pages to celebrate his son, Ifeanyi, who clocked a year old and fans have joined in the online celebration.

Davido tweeted:

“Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr !!! Today a king was born!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON.”

Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr !!! Today a king was born!! 🤴!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON ❤️ — Davido (@davido) October 19, 2020

His friend and member of the 30 billion gang, Peruzzi, also celebrated the little boy:

“Peruzzi go carry Ifeanyi cake come nowwww” 😂 Happy birthday Papito! 💜 https://t.co/ayZw47vuA3 — H.O.A (@Peruzzi) October 19, 2020

Ifeanyi trended at number 6 on Twitter as many fans of the FEM crooner join him in celebrating the birthday of his son.

30BG baby is 1 today !!



Happy birthday to Ifeanyi David Adeleke (OBO jr) llnp in good health and wealth ! pic.twitter.com/y286hctBCX — Y Î N K Â (@I_Am_Tunechi) October 19, 2020

Happy Birthday @ DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr. May God's blessings continue to shine upon you in Jesus' Name, Amen. Forward ever and backward never in your life in Jesus' Name, Amen. @davido pic.twitter.com/9BlpUqnkJ5 — Ebi Jatto (@DorcasJatto1) October 19, 2020