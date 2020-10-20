Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has backed Ghana gaffer, Charles Akonnor to end the country’s trophy drought.

Coach Akonnor, a former Asante Kotoko boss, was named as a replacement for Kwesi Appiah on a two-year deal early this year.

He has been tasked to end the country’s trophy drought by winning the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] which was initially scheduled to take place next year but has been postponed to 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I watched the Mali game and clearly we saw an improved game in the second game,” Agyemang Badu, who plays for Hellas Verona, told Kumasi based Hello FM.

“He’s a new coach and because it’s a national team he can’t get much time to assess the players well. It’s not like a club side where coaches train with the team all the time.

“I know he has gotten a fair idea about all the players after playing the two friendlies and will know those he should call for the Sudan game. We should all support him to qualify the country.

“The [performance] in the first game [against Mali] was not convincing, but the second game [against Qatar] was very convincing.

”But we play the qualifiers with African countries and that’s where our concentration should be.

”Mali has always been tough but I know he has gotten to know the players and those who can help him for the qualifiers. I am 100 percent positive that he will help the country to break the long trophy drought,” he added.

Coach Akonnor was on the dugout for the first time in an international friendly against Mali and Qatar.

However, the 46-year-old trainer will play Sudan in a doubleheader in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers.

Ghana has won the Afcon four times but has failed to win Africa’s prestigious tournament despite playing the 1992, 2010 and 2015 finals.