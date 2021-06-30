Dancehall musician Epixode says his price has tripled after he was adjudged Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021.

According to him, the recognition has been long overdue.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s IB, Epixode thanked fans who voted for him, saying he will continue to stay consistent in order to reach higher heights.

Finally we can take it to the world. With this there’s gonna be more… now the price will go up. I am not in a competition with anyone… everyone should go to bed. It’s a starting point for me. When people crown you, you have to prove it... he said.

