Members of the #FixTheCountry campaign have been admonished to ensure that their activities are devoid of politics.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Nelson Owusu Ansah, admitted that although their concerns are legitimate, and “within the context of the law,” they should strive to avoid “unnecessary politicking.”

#FixTheCountry movement has consistently demanded from leadership of the country improvement in various sectors of the economy which they say are in poor conditions now.

He told JoyNews at a leadership training organised by the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the University of Ghana on Tuesday that politicisation of their activities would only bar policy makers from implementing the change they seek.

“What is important is that we do not unnecessarily politicise issues of development in Ghana and that is how come sometimes our leaders develop that kind of resistance towards some of these agitations that come out from pressure groups.

Nelson Owusu Ansah, NYA boss

“If we engage in unnecessary politicking [and] unnecessary partisanship on issues of development, then we are losing the focus.

“We need to begin to be very dispassionate in terms of appreciating the issues of development and the challenges that come along with it,” he said.

In the last few months, the #FixTheCountry campaigners have agitated on social media demanding that government addresses challenges that, have for years, bedeviled the nation.

A plan to hit the streets to protest in this regard has, however, been met with stiff resistance from the Police.

An Accra High Court, on June 25, 2021, dismissed an injunction application by the Ghana Police Service seeking to restrain a street protest by #FixTheCountry campaigners.

The court said the application is moot because, May 9, the date for the protest, which the police did not agree to, had long elapsed.