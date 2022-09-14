The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Pius Enam Hadzide, has advised fresh graduates to desist from refusing postings to their designated areas by the National Service Secretariat since it does not show patriotism and volunteerism.

Mr Hadzide made this statement on Tuesday, when he addressed about 80 young volunteers under the National Youth Volunteers Programme [NYVP] at a training workshop in Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

‘’It is important that prospective National Service Personnel understand that their services and expertise are needed in every part of the country and not just in the urban areas.’’

He added that, “the current situation where most graduates prefer to work in the urban areas and refuse postings to rural communities does not augur well for the development of the country.’’

On his part, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Nelson Owusu Ansah said that the NYVP was still committed to empowering the youth across the country to make meaningful contributions to the growth of the country.

Touching on the core values of the authority, he indicated that the NYVP is a means to rekindle patriotism, discipline and teamwork within the youth.

The NYVP is a flagship Programme of the National Youth Authority designed to encourage youth participation in national development through voluntary activities.

Within the next five years, the programme aims to provide an avenue for 100,000 Ghanaian youth to volunteer in areas such as Agriculture, Education, Health, Afforestation, Community Self-Help Programme, among other modules.