Ghanaian photographer based in Sunyani in the Bono region has disclosed that he visited a travel agent with his father in the hopes of obtaining a Canadian visa, but his father double-crossed him.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Jeffery said his father got a passport and applied for the visa within a week after the meeting with the agent.

“I was pissed. I cried when my father sent me a picture of the visa because he did not tell me about it. The travel agent was even surprised when I told him I wasn’t aware. I called my father severally, and he didn’t pick up. I don’t know if the guy used my money to get him the visa,” he said.

Jeffrey revealed that, the agent promised to get the visa for him, but it never came.

“I paid almost GH¢10,000 to the agent, but the visa never came. So I told him to give me back the money, but he paid in bits”.

His selfish father, he stated could not travel with the visa because he had no money.

Before this incident, Jeffrey had just returned from Dubai, where he worked in a restaurant. He however paid GH¢3,500 to a colleague who promised to get him a better job.

“He told me that I had to go back to Ghana and wait for the direct employment, but it never came. The next thing I heard was that he had left Dubai for South Korea,” he bemoaned.

Distraught Jeffrey said he has lost trust in people because the person close to him was his father who also betrayed him.