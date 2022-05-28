Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga has been omitted from Cameroon’s final squad to face Burundi in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 20-year-old, who is the top scorer of the Ghana Premier League, was initially named in Rigobert Song’s 35-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers but was dropped in the final list.

He has been a key figure for Asante Kotoko, propelling them to the top of the league table in the ongoing 2021/22 campaign.

Etouga, who joined the club from AS Fortuna de Mfou is the current top goal scorer in the league with 19 goals in 29 games, breaking former striker and club legend Eric Bekoe’s record.

Cameroon will play Burundi on June 8, 2022.

Full Squad: