Radio and TV presenter ,Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has given her followers something to talk about as she showed some dance moves.

In one of her latest videos, Delay decided to battle Tik Tok star, Erkuah Official in the Buga dance challenge.

The video shared on Delay’s Instagram page shows the presenter dressed in a green-coloured bodycon dress with a pair of slippers.

Erkuah Official who stood beside Delay was also dressed in a shade of green.

After getting every move correctly, elated Delay could be seen jumping in excitement as her dance partner looked on.

She shared video on her Instagram page and wrote: “I don’t know how to dance @erkuahofficial came to teach me but it didn’t work .”

Her followers reacted to the video. While some talked about her dance moves, others focused on her bouncing hips.

