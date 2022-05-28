Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known in showbiz as “Lil Win” has commenced his “One Student, One Pen” project.

The effort seeks to ensure that every student in the Ashanti Region has a pen to aid in their studies.

The project, which is being done in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service and DPS Ball Point Pens, was launched at the Kumasi Anglican School on Thursday.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, the multi-award-winning actor explained that the project was part of his commitment to giving back to the community.

Lil Win, who is also the owner of Great Minds International School located in Offinso Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region, said giving students the requisite materials to facilitate their learning was very dear to his heart and expressed the hope that all students would attend to the demands of their studies.

“I love giving back to society, especially in the educational sector. I always want to help these

younger ones achieve their dreams of becoming better people in society.

“A pen is an essential learning material, but it has unfortunately become very expensive, with some parents being unable to afford to buy them for their wards – and this occurs especially in the rural areas.

“So this project seeks to address this challenge and I hope to make the desired impact.

It is just the start of a big project and I want to thank all those who have supported me in diverse ways to ensure the success of this project” he noted.

He said it is his intention to extend this project beyond the borders of the Ashanti Region and help meet the needs of every Ghanaian student.

Lil Win has been in the news in recent times after the engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Maame Serwaa; their wedding is set to occur in December.